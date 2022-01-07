Bangladesh to modernise power grid with $500m World Bank fund

Bangladesh has been granted $500 million (£369m) from the World Bank to help the country expand and modernise its electricity distribution system.

The project, which will also support the sustainable transformation of its electricity system, will deliver improved electricity services to around 40 million people in Dhaka and Mymensingh Division.

It will involve the upgrade and delivery of more than 31,000km of distribution lines, 157 distribution substations and related infrastructure, with measures incorporated to increase climate resilience of network infrastructure in 25 rural electric co-operatives in the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board.

New and advanced technologies will be incorporated to help modernise and transform the electricity system.

Dandan Chen, World Bank Acting Country Director for Bangladesh said: “In the last decade, Bangladesh achieved a more than fourfold increase in electricity generation capacity and delivered electricity connections to more than 99% of its population. But the electricity distribution network could not keep pace with the remarkable increase in electricity generation.

“This programme will help modernise and ensure climate resilience of the distribution network, which is the backbone of a secure and reliable power system.”