Industry urges government to act now on energy bills

An industry body has today urged the government to take urgent action and protect customers against rising energy bills as the UK sees the highest inflation since 1992.

The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) has warned that millions of households are at risk of falling into poverty if measures are not quickly implemented.

It has proposed an “effective insulation scheme” to ensure all houses be EPC rating C at least by 2024 and removing VAT on domestic renewable energy technology.

The REA has also backed Octopus Energy‘s calls to introduce a short-term Commercial Loan scheme to support energy suppliers who struggle to manage rising gas prices.

Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, Chief Executive of REA, said: “An increasing number of households are facing a devastating choice between heating and eating, which is why VAT on energy bills must be suspended, and why the Warm Home Discount must be expanded, both in terms of value and eligibility.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “We recognise people are facing pressures with the cost of living, which is why we are taking action worth more than £4.2 billion and supporting vulnerable households through initiatives such as the £500 million Household Support Fund, Warm Home Discount, Winter Fuel Payments and Cold Weather Payments.

“The Energy Price Cap is currently insulating millions of consumers from high global gas prices. We will continue to listen to consumers and businesses on how to manage the costs of energy.”