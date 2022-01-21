Good Energy completes sale of its solar and wind portfolio

Renewable energy supplier Good Energy has today announced it has completed the sale of its solar and wind assets.

The company has secured £24.5 million from the purchase of its solar and wind farms by the renewable energy investment firm Bluefield Partners LLP.

It is not the first time that Bluefield has invested in Good Energy – it bought a 49.9MW solar farm in 2015.

Good Energy said it will use the money to support its expansion in energy and mobility services.

These include the company’s ambition to enhance its subsidiary electric vehicle app Zap-Map and the development of a new platform for small-scale generators.

Nigel Pocklington, Chief Executive Officer of Good Energy, said: “The sale of our generation portfolio is a transformational moment for Good Energy and a fantastic deal for all of our stakeholders.

“Good Energy did the hard work getting these sites built, and now we are recycling that capital from our past to invest in our future.”