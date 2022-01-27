Infrastructure

National Grid consults on new clean energy infrastructure project

The company plans to reinforce the electricity network between Bramford in Suffolk and Twinstead Tee in Essex

Thursday 27 January 2022
National Grid has launched a consultation on new plans to reinforce its infrastructure between Bramford in Suffolk and Twinstead Tee in Essex.

The company said the project is needed to carry more renewable and low carbon power to homes and businesses in the regions.

The plans include building a new 400kV electricity transmission reinforcement between Bramford substation and Twinstead Tee.

That would comprise 19 kilometres of overhead line and ten kilometres of underground cables.

National Grid also plans to remove around 27.5 kilometres of existing pylons.

Liam Walker, Project Director, commented: “This new connection between Bramford and Twinstead is essential to carry more clean energy to homes and businesses across the UK and to help the country reach net zero by 2050.”

