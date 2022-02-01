Shell renewables boss steps down

The boss of Shell’s renewables business unit has stepped down after almost two years in the role.

Elisabeth Brinton, Executive Vice President of Shell’s Renewables and Energy Solutions, described the move as a “big decision”.

Ms Brinton added: “Today I told colleagues that I will be leaving Shell for a new role.

“I have been offered a unique opportunity that I could not pass up. I am not going to a competitor but will continue to be a global leader advancing sustainability and commercial net zero energy transition strategies.”

Shell ditched ‘Royal Dutch’ from its name earlier this month.

ELN has contacted Shell for a response.