Shell renewables boss steps down

Elisabeth Brinton said she has been offered an opportunity at a company that is not a competitor with Shell

Tuesday 1 February 2022
Image: MDart10 / Shutterstock

The boss of Shell’s renewables business unit has stepped down after almost two years in the role.

Elisabeth Brinton, Executive Vice President of Shell’s Renewables and Energy Solutions, described the move as a “big decision”.

Ms Brinton added: “Today I told colleagues that I will be leaving Shell for a new role.

“I have been offered a unique opportunity that I could not pass up. I am not going to a competitor but will continue to be a global leader advancing sustainability and commercial net zero energy transition strategies.”

Shell ditched ‘Royal Dutch’ from its name earlier this month. 

ELN has contacted Shell for a response.

