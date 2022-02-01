Council introduces cheap bus tickets to boost low carbon travel

Cornwall Council has launched a pilot scheme that will offer lower bus fares to encourage more and more people to swap their cars for public transport.

The initiative follows a partnership of the local authority with Transport for Cornwall and bus companies.

Tickets for unlimited daily travel have been introduced at £3 for adults and £1.50 for anyone aged 19 or under.

Passengers are also able to use their ticket on any bus covering their preferred journey, regardless of who operates it.

Martyn Alvey, Cornwall’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Road transport makes up around a quarter of all of Cornwall’s carbon emissions, so we want to encourage residents to use greener travel methods.”