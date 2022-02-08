New agreement signed for Europe’s ‘first’ lithium refinery

A new agreement related to the construction of what is claimed will be Europe’s first lithium refinery has been signed between industrial services provider Bilfinger and cleantech company Rock Tech Lithium.

The lithium converter plant, which will be built in Guben, Germany, will have the capacity to produce 24,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide annually for the batteries of 500,000 electric vehicles (EVs).

Rock Tech’s project is currently at an advanced planning stage and Bilfiner will serve as the engineering, procurement and construction manager (EPCM).

Christina Johansson, Interim CEO and CFO of Bilfinger said: “The production of lithium hydroxide as a component of electric car batteries is essential for a climate-friendly mobility transition. The concept developed by Rock Tech Lithium for the construction of the lithium refining plant is innovative and technologically convincing.

“We look forward to helping shape the further steps towards the implementation of the project with our decades of experience in planning and construction management of industrial plants.”

Rock Tech is aiming to produce lithium hydroxide over the entire value chain with the “lowest possible impact” on the environment.

It has, therefore, worked with German Lithium Institute ITEL to develop a zero waste strategy.