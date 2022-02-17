Talos Energy partners with EnLink for Louisiana CCS project

Talos Energy and EnLink Midstream have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop a complete carbon capture, transportation and sequestration solution for industrial emitters in Louisiana.

It will be focused on the Mississippi River industrial corridor from New Orleans to Baton Rogue, which is one of the largest concentrated sources of CO2 emissions in the US.

The project will use significant parts of EnLink’s existing regional pipeline infrastructure of around 4,000 miles in Louisiana and Talos’ recently-acquired River Bend carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) site in east Louisiana.

It includes around 26,000 acres of space and has a sequestration capacity of more than 500 million metric tonnes.

Timothy S. Duncan, Talos President and Chief Executive Officer said: “We are very happy to join forces with EnLink from New Orleans to Baton Rouge in the Mississippi River corridor to leverage their infrastructure and operational reliability as a midstream solution, initially focused on the River Bend CCS project in east Louisiana.

“EnLink owns the last-mile pipe to most industrial emission sources in the region and will complement Talos’ expertise in conventional geology, subsurface characterisation and track record of responsible operations. We are excited to collaborate to provide a one-stop solution that will lead to a simpler pricing model and ultimately, accelerated decarbonisation in a key industrial emissions region.

“This announcement further solidifies Talos’s first-mover status as we continue to develop our carbon capture and sequestration portfolio along the United States Gulf Coast and create sustainable value for stakeholders.”