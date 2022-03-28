Government takeover of Gazprom ‘could cost £4bn’

Nationalising the British arm of Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom could reportedly cost taxpayers £4 billion.

Bloomberg has reported the government is left with little alternative but to nationalise the firm in the event of a collapse.

That would allegedly lead to a mammoth bill as the company’s investments would not be passed on.

In this scenario, the government would be forced to buy gas and electricity for customers at the current energy prices.

It had been previously reported that Gazprom Energy, which provides nearly 20% of gas used by British firms, sought a buyer to avoid collapse.

A British energy consultancy said it would have a potential impact of up to £3 million on its expected EBITDA if Gazprom Energy ceases trading.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “We are aware that Gazprom Energy has a large presence in the non-domestic energy retail market. Gazprom’s retail business continues to trade in the UK and customers should exercise their own commercial judgement with regards to energy supply contracts they have in place at the moment.”