Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Government takeover of Gazprom ‘could cost £4bn’

The company’s portfolio is too large to let other suppliers bid to take over, reports have claimed

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 28 March 2022
Image: Sergei Elagin/ Shutterstock

Nationalising the British arm of Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom could reportedly cost taxpayers £4 billion.

Bloomberg has reported the government is left with little alternative but to nationalise the firm in the event of a collapse.

That would allegedly lead to a mammoth bill as the company’s investments would not be passed on.

In this scenario, the government would be forced to buy gas and electricity for customers at the current energy prices.

It had been previously reported that Gazprom Energy, which provides nearly 20% of gas used by British firms, sought a buyer to avoid collapse.

A British energy consultancy said it would have a potential impact of up to £3 million on its expected EBITDA if Gazprom Energy ceases trading.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “We are aware that Gazprom Energy has a large presence in the non-domestic energy retail market. Gazprom’s retail business continues to trade in the UK and customers should exercise their own commercial judgement with regards to energy supply contracts they have in place at the moment.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast