Energy prices in a divergent UK market

In this episode you will learn:

High energy prices cause a recessionary outlook

Volatility remains a feature as geopolitics attempts to restructure markets

Why removing Russian oil and gas from European supplies impacts UK prices

Why challenges faced by the French nuclear fleet impact UK power supply and prices

Why a divergent market is at play as we look ahead to 2023

