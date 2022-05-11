People filling their car fuel tanks without paying soar by 14.6%

Unpaid fuel incidents at forecourts across the UK rose by 14.6% in the first quarter of the year.

That’s according to the latest report by the British Oil Security Syndicate (BOSS) which estimates forecourt fuel crime costs the average petrol station more than £4,700 in annual lost revenue.

In recent months, fuel prices increased a further 10.5% to an average of 161 pence per litre (ppl).

During the three months to 31st March, the BOSS Forecourt Crime Index increased to 199, equalling the record level set in the first quarter of 2020 when fuel prices peaked at 128 ppl.

Claire Nichol, Executive Director at BOSS, said: “When prices began to rise during early spring, we saw an unusual spike in incident reports.

“While this momentum has eased recently, overall, reported incidents are 37% higher in the first quarter of 2022 than they were in the first quarter of 2021.

“Yet again, more motorists are claiming to have no means to pay for fuel. It is more than an

occasional excuse and is by far the largest type of unpaid fuel incident being reported to BOSS.

“Drive-Off incidents are also rising, up nearly 50% during the last 12 months.”