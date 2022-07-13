Finance & Markets

Germany and Austria forge plan to fill up gas storage facilities ‘more quickly’

One of them is a large underground gas reservoir which was reportedly left empty by Russia’s Gazprom

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 13 July 2022
Image: BMK / Cajetan Perwein

Germany and Austria have signed a deal to accelerate their work on filling their gas storage facilities “more quickly” in a bid to cement their supplies amid the energy crunch.

Signing a bilateral solidarity agreement, the two countries agreed to cooperate on the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and storage filling.

They pledged to fill up two storage facilities in Austria, both of which are already connected to the German grid.

One of them is the underground storage facility Haidach in Austrian state of Salzburg which was allegedly left empty after the exit of Russia’s Gazprom from its German subsidiary.

Germany’s Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck said: “Germany and Austria work closely and resolutely together in the short term to increase our provision by filling the storage tanks more quickly.

“In the medium term, to ensure the security of our energy supply, over the long term by speeding up the expansion of renewable energies, saving energy and ramping up green hydrogen.

Austria’s Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler said: “We are currently facing a major common challenge across Europe – only if we manage to free ourselves from Vladimir Putin‘s grip will there be independence and freedom for our countries.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast