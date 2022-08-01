Does your home need an energy MOT to reduce bills?

The government has launched a new online hub providing households with recommendations that could help them save money on their energy bills.

According to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the energy MOT can help homeowners save “hundreds of pounds” a year on their bills by offering guidance on ways to improve the energy performance of their homes.

It also provides advice on installing low carbon heating technologies such as heat pumps and how to access government grants of £5,000 to ditch fossil fuel boilers.

It builds on the £6.6 billion the government is investing to improve the energy efficiency of homes through the Help to Heat schemes that help low income households make their properties warmer and cheaper to keep warm.

The website launch also complements a further £5.4 billion of investment being provided through the Energy Company Obligation scheme, which is being extended until 2026 and delivering average energy bill savings of around £300 a year, according to the government.

Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan said: “The cheapest energy is the energy that you don’t use and by making simple improvements to the energy performance of their homes, people can see immediate and lasting savings on their bills.

“With global pressures pushing up fossil fuel prices, it has never been more important to make our homes more energy efficient. This website provides a new and trusted source of information where homeowners can give their property an energy MOT and get clear, impartial advice.

“Some of the simplest upgrades can be the most effective and now is the time to act to make sure your home is ready for the colder months. I am urging homeowners to get online, use this new website and see the changes you can make now that could save you hundreds of pounds on your bills this winter.”