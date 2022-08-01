Spain advises against wearing a tie to save energy

As Europe is scrambling for new ways to cut its energy usage, Spain has urged workers in the public and private sectors not to wear ties to stay cool and save energy.

Presenting a series of energy saving measures during a news conference in Madrid, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said: “I don’t wear a tie. We can all save from an energy point of view and I have asked the ministers and public officials, that when it is not necessary, they do not use it.”

Mr Sánchez’s appeal is part of a package of other measures, including encouraging businesses to close their doors where possible, to prevent air conditioning from escaping.

Last week, several cities in Germany announced similar measures as the country has been hit hard by Russian gas cuts.

Hanover, the capital and largest city of the German state of Lower Saxony announced it will turn off hot water in public buildings, swimming pools, sports halls and gyms as fears of a winter energy crisis are mounting.

In the German capital, Berlin nearly 200 historic monuments and other public buildings are switching off spotlights during the night to save electricity.