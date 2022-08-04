What is load balancing and how does it help charge EV fleets?

We’ve talked about range anxiety before. With each week, more charging infrastructure is installed, and battery range is improving, which helps this. One more area to consider is how to ensure vehicles are optimally charged when they’re sharing a constrained electricity grid. And there’s technology that can help us make best use of the power available – load balancing your charge stations.

What is load balancing?

Electric vehicles can place a high demand on the local grid connection. For sites where there’s a constraint on the supply capacity, the electrical installation can’t always provide the required amount of power to charge multiple EVs simultaneously. However, there are several solutions available that distribute the available power supply more evenly.

The aim with load balancing is to deliver a safe charging infrastructure that makes best use of the available capacity without overloading it, vastly reducing the need to invest in complex and costly grid reinforcement works, or pay for a higher maximum connection rate.

