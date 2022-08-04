Will neighbours be able to compare their energy usage to save on bills?

Britons might soon receive letters to be informed of how much energy is consumed by their neighbours in a bid to motivate them to cut their own and save money.

Elizabeth Costa, Managing Director of the Behavioural Insights Team has said international studies have shown that sending energy comparison letters provides an effective way to help households reduce their energy usage by around 2%.

The Behaviorual Insights Team, also known as the “Nudge Unit” was originally set up in 2010 within the UK Cabinet Office to generate behavioural insights to inform public policy.

Experts recently predicted that households will need to pay £500 a month for their energy while others warned that “exceptionally high” bills could last until 2024.

Ms Costa spoke to The Telegraph saying the government was “considering the full remit of its policy toolbox” to drive reductions in household energy demand.

Ms Costa added: “We have seen, across lots of cultural contexts, that kind of social norm feedback reduces energy use.”

She also said that subsidies “are very much needed this year” as a lot of people “are really going to be struggling this winter.

Ms Costa acknowledged that making tweaks to energy usage could also help the UK to meet its climate goals.

A BEIS spokesperson told ELN: “The UK’s secure and diverse energy supplies will ensure households, businesses and industry can be confident they can get the electricity and gas they need.

“Britain is at a strategic advantage compared to other European countries through access to our own North Sea gas reserves, steady imports from reliable partners like Norway, the second largest LNG port infrastructure in Europe and a gas supply underpinned by robust legal contracts.

“Thanks to a massive £90 billion investment in clean energy in the last decade, we have one of the most reliable and diverse energy systems in the world and unlike Europe, we are not dependent on Russian energy imports.”