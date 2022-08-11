Efficiency & Environment

How businesses should use flexible energy consumption to their advantage

The UK’s energy mix is transforming. 2020 was a record-breaking year for renewables, with 2021 following closely, and progress hasn’t stopped there

Thursday 11 August 2022
The latest British Energy Security Strategy outlays new commitments to supercharge clean energy which could see 95% of Great Britain’s electricity set to be low carbon by 2030.

We’re making huge strides towards creating a greener energy industry. At the same time, businesses are capitalising on the growing renewables market by changing their operational behaviour and making huge cost savings in the process.

Renewable generation isn’t without its challenges, though. For example, what do we rely on when the sun isn’t shining, and the wind isn’t blowing?

Dispatchable renewable power – that is generation that can be turned on and off, like sustainable biomass – is one solution to this problem. But that applies to generators. So, what can we do to tackle the issue as consumers and business decision makers?

