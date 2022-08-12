Scotland urges the government to cancel price cap increase

The impending price cap increase should not move forward.

That’s the suggestion from Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who visiting a church group in Forfar, Angus on Thursday urged the government to take urgent action now.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We will leave no stone unturned and be prepared to act, whether through legislation or other measures on an emergency basis if that is what is required.

“But things that need to happen are the next energy price rise should be cancelled. There should be serious work with the energy companies to tax windfall profits and to restructure the factors that lead to the cost of energy right now, VAT on fuel should be taken away and there should be a significant increase through increased borrowing if required to get money to those who most need it.

“All of these levers don’t lie with me and the Scottish Government, they lie with the UK Government. And therefore we urgently need the Prime Minister to get back to his desk for however long he is going to remain Prime Minister and start to take action to help people who urgently, desperately need help now.”

In recent weeks, Tory leadership hopefuls have received fierce criticism for being slow to produce plans for the energy crisis.

Rishi Sunak has today unveiled a new “three-part” plan which will allegedly slash energy bills for millions.

Writing for the Times, Mr Sunak said the first part of his plan involved using the welfare system to get money out quickly to those who need it the most.

The Tory leadership candidate said people will also receive a £200 boost from the VAT reduction on energy bills.

The second part involved identifying the support needed and thirdly the former Chancellor said he would drive “a programme to identify savings across the Whitehall”.

ELN approached BEIS and Ofgem for a comment.