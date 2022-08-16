Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Smart meter installations plummeted 17% year-on-year in July

East England saw the highest number of smart meter installations last month, new data suggests

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 16 August 2022
Smart meters
Smart meter installations last month declined by 17% compared to the same month last year.

Electralink’s latest data suggests for the second month in a row there have been nearly 184,000 smart meter installations across UK households.

June’s installations pushed the total for the year so far to more than one million – this now stands at 1.36 million after July’s installations.

The statistics show that South West England became the 11th region to surpass one million cumulative installations since the rollout started a decade ago.

Last month, East England once again recorded the most installations with 25,000, followed by Southern England with 21,000 installations and the East Midlands with 19,000.

