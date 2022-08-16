Smart meter installations plummeted 17% year-on-year in July

Smart meter installations last month declined by 17% compared to the same month last year.

Electralink’s latest data suggests for the second month in a row there have been nearly 184,000 smart meter installations across UK households.

June’s installations pushed the total for the year so far to more than one million – this now stands at 1.36 million after July’s installations.

The statistics show that South West England became the 11th region to surpass one million cumulative installations since the rollout started a decade ago.

Last month, East England once again recorded the most installations with 25,000, followed by Southern England with 21,000 installations and the East Midlands with 19,000.