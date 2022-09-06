Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Making a splash! Labels on water appliances to cut energy bills

The new labelling system is expected to encourage customers to buy more water-efficient products

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 6 September 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Dishwashers, washing machines, taps and showers could soon all have new water efficiency labels.

The government has launched a consultation on the measure that is predicted to save consumers more than £270 million on bills over ten years.

According to Defra analysis, the new labelling system could save £125 million on water bills and £147 million on energy bills.

It could also save around 1,200 million litres of water a day, the equivalent of 480 Olympic swimming pools.

Under the new government plans, the new separate water label from the existing energy label will be introduced for toilets, urinals, kitchen sink taps and other appliances.

Water Minister Steve Double said: “Water is a precious resource. We want to support consumers so they can make savings without having to make significant changes to their daily lives.

“These plans will help people to make the right choices to save water and reduce their energy bills.”

David Black, Ofwat Chief Executive Officer, said: “This summer has highlighted the importance of water. Water labelling is a key tool, helping everybody make informed choices that can reduce their water use and bills.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast