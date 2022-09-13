‘Absolutely possible to partially power Parliament with tidal energy’

It is ‘absolutely possible’ to power the Houses of Parliament with tidal power.

That’s the suggestion from Neil Kermode, Managing Director of the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), who spoke to ELN about the great potential of this type of renewable energy.

He was responding to reports about a possible plan to power the UK Parliament with tidal energy using turbines at Thames River.

Mr Kermode said: “Whilst it is not possible to power the Houses of Parliament via tidal turbines directly from the River Thames (it’s too shallow to make it economical), it is absolutely possible for the Houses of Parliament to be powered, at least partially, by tidal power.

“That is if the UK Government continues backing this form of renewable and predictable power.

“The UK is home to the world’s leading test centre for tidal energy where technology developers can demonstrate their prototype machines in the sea.”

Mr Kermode says that one of the most recent tidal energy machines testing at the EMEC site in Orkney generated around 7% of Orkney’s electricity demand over several weeks.

He added: “A 2021 study by the University of Edinburgh found that tidal has the potential to deliver 11% of the UK’s annual electricity demand so the more effort we put behind the tidal energy sector now, the sooner we will see the supply chains build up and tidal energy arrays being built out.

“It’s great to see the ambition of the Houses of Parliament to be powered from renewables and that the driver for this is economic – to save money.

“The best way to achieve this goal is to invest in renewable power – be it tidal, wind, solar, or wave – and get the UK to 100% renewables as quickly as possible.”