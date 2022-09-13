Winds of growth blow over global turbine market

The global wind turbine market saw remarkable growth from April to June this year.

That’s according to new analysis by Wood Mackenzie which estimates that the wind market saw 43GW in global orders in the second quarter of the year, up 36% from the level a year ago.

The authors of the report suggest a key driver for this growth was the soaring demand from China – it is estimated that China procured nearly 35GW of the total.

Analysts note that European countries have also increased orders of wind turbines with nearly 3.8GW, doubling their first quarter activity.

Order intake activity in the US remained slow, with less than 2GW, according to the report.

Luke Lewandowski, Wood Mackenzie Research Director, said: “China is surging and we are seeing strength in Europe too. The US is where demand has been sluggish.

“This is due to tough market conditions, such as labour cost increases, inflation and supply chain disruptions.”

A recent study by Offshore Energies UK suggested the UK must triple the rate of offshore wind turbine installations to hit its renewable energy target.