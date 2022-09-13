US sees decline in waste-to-energy capacity since 1994

The US has started to see a decline in waste-to-energy (WTE) generating capacity after remaining steady since 1994.

That’s according to latest statistics from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), which suggests electricity generating capacity averaged around 2,219MW for 24 years before the fall.

Around 188MW of WTE capacity retired from 2018 to 2022 and an additional 36MW of capacity is expected to close by 2027.

The EIA suggests low electricity prices, local opposition and continued policy concerns about emissions have pressured WTE plant owners to close in recent years.

In the US, WTE plants account for a relatively small portion of electricity generating capacity and are mainly concentrated in the Northeast and Florida.

Florida has 540MW of WTE generating capacity – the most out of any US state – and New York and Pennsylvania have the second and third-most WTE capacity, with 261MW and 248MW respectively.

Around 90% of WTE capacity was added between 1980 and 1995 when landfilling municipal solid waste was relatively expensive, however, in the mid-1990s, as concerns about emissions rose, most existing facilities had to install air pollution control systems or be shut down and developers stopped building new plants.

In 2015, Florida’s Palm Beach Renewable Energy Facility 2 became the first new WTE plant to come online in the US since 1995.