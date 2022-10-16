France sends Germany gas for first time amid energy crisis

France has started pumping gas directly to Germany as countries are scrabbling for alternatives to Russian gas.

French grid operator GRTgaz said it would initially deliver 31GWh per hour – it added: “The level of this capacity, assessed daily according to network conditions, will be a maximum of 100GWh/d.”

It said: “The only existing interconnection point between France and Germany at Obergailbach was originally designed to operate in Germany to France direction.

“Thus, GRTgaz, in collaboration with the German carriers (OGE, and GRTgaz Deutschland), made the necessary technical adaptations in order to be able to reverse the direction of operation of the interconnection and make the flow from France to Germany effective.”

Yesterday, it was reported that Germany’s gas storage facilities surpassed the 1st November target of being 95% full.

The cutting of Russian gas has led Germany to introduce emergency measures, encouraging people to cut their energy usage.