Ukraine loses third of its power stations in new Russian missile blitz

Almost a third of Ukraine‘s power stations have been hit by new Russian attacks targeting energy infrastructure.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that since 10th October, 30% of the country’s power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country.

President Zelensky added: “No space left for negotiations with Putin‘s regime.”

Ukraine’s Energy Minister, German Galushchenko has called on other countries to step in and help to “close the sky” over his country to avoid other attacks on power stations and other infrastructure.

In an interview with the BBC Hardtalk programme, Mr Galushchenko said: “We need an air protection system, we need to close the sky, to close the sky by 100% to make sure that these missile attacks fail.”

Yesterday, Maxim Timchenko, Chief Executive Officer of Ukraine’s largest energy group DTEK, tweeted: “Another missile attack on DTEK energy facilities.

“One employee killed and seven injured. Since the start of the full-scale invasion 210 DTEK employees have been injured, 87 killed, 15 trapped in captivity and one went missing.”