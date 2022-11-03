EDF Renewables building 50MW battery site

EDF Renewables is constructing a 50MW battery site in Coventry – which will make the Midlands city the second in the UK to host an Energy Superhub.

The site will reportedly be able to power 100,000 homes with clean energy for two hours.

Wärtsilä has developed the lithium-ion battery, which will be connected to the UK’s high-voltage transmission network.

The other EDF Energy Superhub is based in Oxford, with the company stating that it hopes to develop up to 40 similar projects in the coming years.

The Coventry battery site is expected to be operational next year.

Matthew Boulton, Director of Storage and Private Wire at EDF Renewables, said: “Building on the foundation of the first Energy Superhub in Oxford, we are focused on applying the model to meet unique regional and local challenges.

“Coventry has long been at the forefront of transport innovation and our smart power infrastructure will deliver the capacity they need to lead the UK’s transition to electric mobility.”

Jim O’Boyle from Coventry City Council added: “We’re pleased to work with EDF Renewables UK, which will help power homes with cleaner energy, decarbonise transport and improve air quality.

“This will complement our plans for greener travel in the city and our plans to completely electrify Coventry’s bus fleet by 2025.”