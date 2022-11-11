Ofgem urged to examine UK heat pump rollout

The energy regulator has been challenged to examine the consequences of shifting homes from gas boilers to heat pumps.

An energy trade body has written to Ofgem’s boss Jonathan Brearley calling for a village-sized trial of heat pump usage.

Yesterday, Octopus unveiled a new partnership with Lloyd’s Banking Group for a scheme that could slash the cost of heat pump installations to nearly £2,000.

Mike Foster, Chief Executive Officer of Energy and Utilities Alliance (EUA), said: “A Heat Pump Village trial will replicate what will happen all across the UK if the government decides that hydrogen will not replace natural gas.

“Such a trial, conducted now, will help inform the regulator and government of the consequences for the consumer.

“Electricity networks will need massive upgrades to the wires, the substations and even the pylons. Homes need assessing for their suitability for a heat pump.

“That means looking at the fabric of the building itself, its outside space, its internal pipework or even where to put a hot water tank. A Heat Pump Village trial does just this.”

An Ofgem spokesperson told ELN: “We can confirm we have received this letter and are considering its contents. Ofgem’s priority is protecting the interests of consumers and we are committed to ensuring that the Government’s decarbonisation targets are delivered at least cost to bill payers.”