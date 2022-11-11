UK gas prices see the largest week-on-week increase in 2022

UK gas prices are still burning, creating more financial pressure on households and businesses.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows that the System Average Price (SAP) of gas increased by 110% in the week to 6th November.

The SAP is the average price of all gas traded through the market used by the National Grid to gather the data, which reflects the spot prices on the day.

The UK statistics authority said this was the largest week-on-week increase recorded to date this year.

It added that prices were also 322% above the level seen in February 2020, before the pandemic.