Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK gas prices see the largest week-on-week increase in 2022

The System Average Price of gas rose by 110%, according to the ONS

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 11 November 2022
Image: Shutterstock

UK gas prices are still burning, creating more financial pressure on households and businesses.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows that the System Average Price (SAP) of gas increased by 110% in the week to 6th November.

The SAP is the average price of all gas traded through the market used by the National Grid to gather the data, which reflects the spot prices on the day.

The UK statistics authority said this was the largest week-on-week increase recorded to date this year.

It added that prices were also 322% above the level seen in February 2020, before the pandemic.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast