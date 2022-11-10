Most UK energy suppliers to pay customers switching time they use electricity

The “vast majority” of Britain’s energy suppliers have joined a scheme that will pay customers to use less electricity at peak times.

Last Friday, Ofgem gave the green light to National Grid ESO’s Demand Flexibility Service, a programme designed to encourage more people to switch the time they use their electric appliances to off-peak hours.

It is expected that for a consumer, that could mean a household could save approximately £100 while industrial and commercial businesses could save multiples of this.

Speaking to the PA news agency, John Pettigrew said that “a vast majority of suppliers in the UK have now signed up” to the scheme.

Mr Pettigrew added: “We are very pleased with the take-up. It will continue to grow as we move through the winter.”

Asked about the risk of blackouts this winter, National Grid’s Chief Executive replied that “the position that we set out in the Winter Outlook is exactly the same”.