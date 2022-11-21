Delay at Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm cost SSE £57m

SSE took a £57 million hit due to delays that occurred in the construction phase of one of its most prominent renewable energy projects, the Seagreen offshore wind project off Scotland.

Seagreen, Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm and one of the biggest private investments in Scottish infrastructure, is a joint venture by SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

SSE expects that the construction of the £3 billion project will complete in the summer of next year.

The company said the power production at its SSE Renewables unit was 13% behind planned levels due to “unfavourable weather” and delays to the Seagreen construction project.

The half-year report also shows that SSE’s overall operating profit reached £716 million in this period, nearly double the figure recorded last year.