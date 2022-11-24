Smart Meter Energy Apps – Whose the best in Town!

Hugo Energy App

The Hugo energy app works for any energy account in the United Kingdom – not just customers of one supplier. The app also offers a wide range of features to its users, including the ability to view and manage their budget, usage, and payments; as well as an energy-saving tips section.

Anyone can add an energy saving tip, based on their own needs, leading to a more collaborative and effective way to save energy. We also help you track your carbon footprint and contribute to a greener future.

The app is now offering Winter Cashback to its users. All you need to do is turn down your electrical devices as much as you can and Hugo will use the data from your smart meter to calculate your cashback!

So if you want to get paid to power down!, look no further than Hugo Energy!

British Gas App

The British Gas app is one of the most popular energy apps in the United Kingdom. It offers a wide range of features to its users, including the ability to view and manage their account, pay their bill, and submit meter readings. The app also features a handy energy-saving tips section.

However, one downside of the British Gas app is that it is only available to customers of the British Gas energy supplier. The energy supplier received only 2 stars in the annual UK energy satisfaction survey conducted by Which, among 16 suppliers in Great Britain.

Ovo Energy App

Launched in 2009, Ovo Energy is another popular energy supplier in the United Kingdom. Its app offers a similar range of features to the British Gas app, including the ability to view and manage your account, pay your bill, and submit meter readings. The company was the runner up in the ‘Which’ energy supplier survey 2022.

You will need an OVO Energy account if you want to log in and use it.

EDF Energy App

EDF Energy is one of the largest energy suppliers in the United Kingdom and has been in operation since 2002. Its app offers a wide range of features to its users, including the ability to view and manage their account, pay their bill, and submit meter readings. The app also features an energy-saving tips section. However, one downside of the EDF Energy app is that it is only available to customers of the EDF energy supplier.

EDF also scored only two stars in the Which energy supplier satisfaction survey in 2022.

SSE App

SSE Energy was bought by Ovo Energy in 2020 and is now known as SSE. Eventually, all users of SSE will be merged to Ovo. Its app offers a wide range of features to its users, including the ability to view and manage their account, pay their bill, and submit meter readings. The app also features an energy-saving tips section.

In the Which 2022 customer satisfaction survey, SSE Energy scored only 2 stars.

Eon Next

A subsidiary of Eon, Eon Next focuses on renewable energy. It started after the acquisition of npower in 2019. The app is available in the UK, Ireland, and Germany. It offers a wide range of features to its users, including the ability to view and manage their account, pay their bill, and submit meter readings. The app also features an energy-saving tips section. Again the Eon Next app is that it is only available to customers of the Eon energy supplier.

In the Which 2022 Energy Customer Satisfaction Survey, Eon Next was scored the lowest out of all companies. Because Eon Next only launched in 2020, this was the first time it has been included in the survey.

ScottishPower App

ScottishPower is one of the largest energy suppliers in the United Kingdom and has been in operation since 1995. They generate 100% green electricity. Its app offers a wide range of features to its users, including the ability to view and manage their account, pay their bill, and submit meter readings. However, one downside of the ScottishPower app is that it is only available to customers of the ScottishPower energy supplier.

Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy is a renewable energy supplier that was founded in 2015. In 2019, it became the first “unicorn” company in the UK energy sector; meaning it achieved a billion-pound valuation. The company was the most rated energy supplier in Which Energy Customer Satisfaction Survey in 2022.

The Octopus Energy app offers a wide range of features to its users, including the ability to view and manage their account, pay their bill, and submit meter readings. The app also features an energy-saving tips section.

This is a promoted article.