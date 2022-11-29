Net zero architect to stand down at the next election

Net zero tsar Chris Skidmore has said he will not be run again for Parliament.

The former Science Minister explained that he now wants to focus on the UK reaching net zero as he undertakes a review for the government.

Mr Skidmore is leading the review of how the 2050 target can be delivered – the review aims to identify new pro-business and pro-growth ways that can help the UK hit net zero.

In a letter posted on twitter, Mr Skidmore said: “It is clear to me that net zero and tackling climate change will be the greatest challenge, yet also the greatest opportunity, of our generation.

“It is this opportunity – to demonstrate how we must protect our environment and climate for the future, at the same time as delivering a new clean and sustainable energy system that shifts all away from fossil fuels – that I now wish to devote my attention to.”

Chris Skidmore was responsible for legislating and signing the UK’s net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 commitment into law, making the UK the first G7 country to do so.