UK wind turbine blade recycling takes a front seat

A Scottish startup that gives retired wind turbine blades a new lease of life has been awarded £50,000 in funding by the UK’s national innovation agency Innovate UK.

The company aims to develop a project that could establish a materials testing framework for decommissioned turbine blades to be transformed into public infrastructure, including shelters and benches.

Fiona Lindsay, Technical Director and Co-founder of ReBlade, said: “Turbine blades are incredibly strong and robust components, and this new research will equip us with structural integrity checks and tests to make informed decisions about the circular potential and reuse viability of each blade.”

ScottishPower Renewables is currently working with ReBlade to explore options available in repurposing its end-of-life blades.

Emma Harrick, Head of Energy Transition and Supply Chain at Scottish Renewables, said: “With a truly innovative approach, ReBlade has made a significant impact in the circular economy and is an exciting example of how adopting a circular approach can present a great opportunity for many businesses as Scotland transitions to net zero.”