Industry welcomes Nicola Sturgeon’s comments on solar target

Comments by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on the solar sector were strongly welcomed by the trade association Solar Energy Scotland.

A few days ago, Ms Sturgeon responded to a question on the forthcoming new energy strategy – she said: “Energy that is generated from solar can, without a shadow of a doubt, make a very significant contribution to both the decarbonisation of our energy supply and the just transition that we need to make to a net zero emissions society by 2045.”

The strategy, due to be published soon, is expected to include a solar target.

Thomas McMillan, Chair of Solar Energy Scotland, said: “2022 has seen major steps forward on accelerating permitted development rights, business rates incentives and positive measures in the new national planning framework.

“The existing targets for wind and other renewable technologies have rapidly driven decarbonisation and brought new jobs to rural and urban Scotland: a 2030 solar target is the missing piece of that jigsaw.”