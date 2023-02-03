Efficiency & Environment

US proposes efficiency standards for gas and electric stoves

The proposal follows reports that a possible ban on gas stoves could be introduced amid ongoing safety concerns

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 3 February 2023
Household cooking appliances manufactured in or imported into the US might soon have to follow new rules as officials have proposed new efficiency standards.

In the last few weeks, experts raised safety concerns related to the impact of gas stoves on human health.

A recent report by Rocky Mountain Institute suggested roughly one-in-eight cases of childhood asthma in the US were the result of air pollutants emitted by gas stoves.

Although several officials proposed a ban on new gas stoves, a Department of Energy (DOE) spokesperson said policymakers did not plan to ban either gas or electric cooktops.

The proposals by DOE would require that both gas and electric stoves meet certain efficiency standards.

