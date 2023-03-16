Finance & Markets, Top Stories

‘Europe’s most-efficient’ gas-fired power stations begins operations

SSE Thermal will explore how to decarbonise the 893MW Keadby 2 in North Lincolnshire further, with the potential to blend hydrogen into the plant

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 16 March 2023
Image: SSE Thermal

The Keadby 2 power station in North Lincolnshire is now in commercial operation after a four-and-a-half-year construction programme, SSE Thermal has confirmed.

The station is described as Europe’s most efficient gas-fired power station and one of the most efficient in the world.

Keadby 2 will provide important flexibility for the electricity system, complementing the increasing amounts of renewable generation on the grid.

SSE Thermal and Equinor are developing Keadby 3, the next generation of low carbon power stations at Keadby, which has already received planning consent.

Keadby 3 will include a carbon capture plant, ensuring that around 95% of emissions do not enter the atmosphere.

Work is underway to explore how to decarbonise the 893MW Keadby 2 further – the company will look specifically at whether a hydrogen blend could be used in the plant.

Keadby 2’s construction began in August 2018, with Siemens Energy partnering with SSE Thermal to deliver the power station.

Catherine Raw, Managing Director of SSE Thermal, said: “Keadby 2 represents a huge step forward for flexible generation in the UK.

“Building Keadby 2 has been an enormous feat of engineering and huge credit must go to the teams across SSE Thermal, Siemens Energy and many other companies who together have worked so hard to deliver this cutting-edge power station.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast