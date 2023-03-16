‘Europe’s most-efficient’ gas-fired power stations begins operations

The Keadby 2 power station in North Lincolnshire is now in commercial operation after a four-and-a-half-year construction programme, SSE Thermal has confirmed.

The station is described as Europe’s most efficient gas-fired power station and one of the most efficient in the world.

Keadby 2 will provide important flexibility for the electricity system, complementing the increasing amounts of renewable generation on the grid.

SSE Thermal and Equinor are developing Keadby 3, the next generation of low carbon power stations at Keadby, which has already received planning consent.

Keadby 3 will include a carbon capture plant, ensuring that around 95% of emissions do not enter the atmosphere.

Work is underway to explore how to decarbonise the 893MW Keadby 2 further – the company will look specifically at whether a hydrogen blend could be used in the plant.

Keadby 2’s construction began in August 2018, with Siemens Energy partnering with SSE Thermal to deliver the power station.

Catherine Raw, Managing Director of SSE Thermal, said: “Keadby 2 represents a huge step forward for flexible generation in the UK.

“Building Keadby 2 has been an enormous feat of engineering and huge credit must go to the teams across SSE Thermal, Siemens Energy and many other companies who together have worked so hard to deliver this cutting-edge power station.”