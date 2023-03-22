TotalEnergies pumps up its climate goals

Energy major TotalEnergies has today announced an ambitious plan to further reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2023.

Presenting its sustainability and climate progress report, the energy company has set a new absolute target of 38Mt of carbon dioxide by 2025, which is two million tonnes lower than its previous target.

This new goal includes the company’s power activities, which were not accounted for in the 2015 target.

TotalEnergies credited the success of this effort to the active involvement of all its teams in a $1 billion (£820m) energy efficiency programme which covers 2023-2024.

Moreover, the company will increase its objective for reducing Scope 3 emissions from oil activities.

The new goal is to achieve a 40% reduction by 2030, up from the previous target of 30%, and 30% by 2025.

Additionally, TotalEnergies has strengthened its objective to lower the carbon intensity of the energy mix sold to its customers.

The new target is a reduction of 25% by 2030, up from the previous goal of 20%, and 15% by 2025, up from 2015 levels.