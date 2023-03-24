Singapore a ‘sustainable destination’ – but how?

“Our vision is to become the world’s most sustainable urban destination.”

That’s what Carrie Kwik, Executive Director Europe at the Singapore Tourism Board, had to say on Singapore’s targets for the future – after just being certified as a sustainable destination.

I spoke with her about the nation’s ambitious green plan with aims for 2030 and 2050.

Tourism is also at the heart of this, with a goal in place for 60% of hotel room stock to be internationally accredited for sustainability by 2030.

Learn more about how the country is looking to become a place of inspiration for the rest of Asia and how it’s managed to achieve its green accolade by watching the full interview.