‘Oiled’ birds spotted after pipeline leak in Poole Harbour

Oiled birds were seen in the bay in Poole Harbour after a pipeline leak.

Environmental charities and experts have warned that an oil spill in Poole Harbour could have a long-term impact on the nature reserves in the area.

The spill, which occurred on Sunday, involved around 200 barrels of reservoir fluid, including oil, leaking from a pipeline at an onshore oil field.

Poole Harbour, the largest natural harbour in Europe, contains approximately 5,000 acres of designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has reported sightings of “oiled birds” in the bay on Monday and is monitoring the situation closely. While the extent of damage to wildlife is not yet fully known, the RSPB has expressed concerns about the impact on migrating birds.

Peter Robertson, senior site manager at RSPB Arne, which borders the harbour, has stated that they are receiving reports of oiled birds and are closely monitoring the situation.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Dorset Wildlife Trust expressed its concern regarding the oil spill in Poole Harbour and the potential repercussions it may have on the local wildlife.

The Trust is particularly alarmed given the time of year when breeding seabirds like ospreys and terns are known to gather, feed and roost in the area.

The Birds of Poole Harbour, an environmental organisation, has released a statement expressing deep concern about the recent oil spill in the area.

The group noted that while the full extent of the spill is still unknown, the fact that it occurred in such a crucial environmental location is cause for alarm.

ELN has reached out to Perenco UK to comment further – the company declined to comment.