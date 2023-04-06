Scottish wind farm launches £300k fund for vulnerable residents

Vulnerable residents in the town of Dalry, North Ayrshire, can now apply for a new £300,000 energy fund aimed at providing heating assistance to those who need it most.

The initiative, a partnership between Community Windpower and Dalry Parish Boundary Trust, will be managed by Advice Direct Scotland and is open to anyone in the area who is struggling to pay their energy bills.

The grants, which will be supported directly by Community Windpower’s onshore wind farm in the region, will be available to households in the relevant KA24 postcodes and will prioritise those with children living in poverty, people with cancer, pensioners and households that use a large amount of energy to power medical equipment.