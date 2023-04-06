Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

‘Biggest month in history’: EV uptake surges to unprecedent levels

March had the highest number of battery electric new car registrations on record, with 46,626 deliveries, according to a report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 6 April 2023
Image: I Wei Huang / Shutterstock

March proved to be a historic month for the automotive industry, with the largest registrations for pure battery electric new cars on record, totalling 46,626 deliveries.

That’s according to the latest report by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) which suggests 287,825 new cars were registered in the previous month, marking an impressive 18.2% increase from March 2022.

According to Mike Hawes, Chief Executive of SMMT, the automotive industry’s impressive recovery, demonstrated by eight consecutive months of growth and the best-ever month for zero emission vehicles, is a testament to the increased confidence of both the industry and consumers.

However, to achieve EV market ambitions and comply with regulations, infrastructure investment needs to catch up with demand, which remains a critical area for further progress.

