Cleaning up sneezes with green hydrogen?

Gas is being replaced with hydrogen for the manufacturing of some tissues, toilet paper and nappies

Kiran Bose
Thursday 6 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Tissues, toilet paper and nappies are about to be powered by green hydrogen, not gas.

That’s after Octopus and RES’ joint venture HYRO has partnered with Kimberly-Clark to switch its energy supply at two factories from gas to green hydrogen.

Kimberly-Clark owns brand such as Andrex, Kleenex and Huggies – and will now have electrolysers installed that are powered by solar and wind, as well as hydrogen-ready boilers to cut the carbon footprint of manufacturing.

These two facilities are in Kent and Wales – and will have a combined capacity of 22.5MW, HYRO has said.

HYRO has set a target to invest £3 billion into green hydrogen plants across the UK.

Alex Brierley from Octopus Energy Generation said: “This deal with Kimberly-Clark means well-loved household brands will soon be manufactured with green hydrogen instead of polluting gas.

“For heavy industries unable to electrify, hydrogen produced from home-grown clean energy like wind and solar can be a winning solution. We hope more businesses follow their lead to a future without fossil fuels.”

“Green hydrogen developed and produced using renewable energy in the UK can provide a reliable, cost-competitive source of power for industrial businesses,” RES’ Rachel Ruffle added.

Oriol Margo from Kimberly-Clark stated: “These developments represent a huge step towards our ambition to move solely to renewable energy to manufacture Andrex, Kleenex, Huggies, WypAll and Scott in the UK by 2030.”

