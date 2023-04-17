Efficiency & Environment

Sunny side up! Devon to shine bright with Britain’s first shared solar park

The project will offer households the opportunity to co-own alongside thousands of others

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 17 April 2023
Image: Ripple Energy

Renewable energy company RES has announced the sale of its Derril Water Solar Park to a Ripple-managed cooperative, which will make it Britain’s first shared solar park.

The project will allow households to co-own the project alongside thousands of others.

Ripple is setting aside 10% of the ownership of Derril Water Solar Park exclusively for those in the surrounding area, while the remaining 90% will be open to people across Britain.

Starting tomorrow, individuals across the country will have the opportunity to purchase and own part of the Derril Water Solar Park, which is located approximately 1.2 kilometres away from the village of Pyworthy in Devon.

Those who co-own the solar park will see savings applied to their electricity bill based on the amount of electricity their share generates.

Ripple is already operating two consumer-owned wind farms in Wales and Scotland.

Sarah Merrick, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ripple Energy, said: “We want Derril Water to become a blueprint for consumer-owned solar parks around the world.

“We want to create a wave of green energy ownership that enables people to make a real climate impact, as well as stabilising their energy bills.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast