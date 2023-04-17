Sunny side up! Devon to shine bright with Britain’s first shared solar park

Renewable energy company RES has announced the sale of its Derril Water Solar Park to a Ripple-managed cooperative, which will make it Britain’s first shared solar park.

The project will allow households to co-own the project alongside thousands of others.

Ripple is setting aside 10% of the ownership of Derril Water Solar Park exclusively for those in the surrounding area, while the remaining 90% will be open to people across Britain.

Starting tomorrow, individuals across the country will have the opportunity to purchase and own part of the Derril Water Solar Park, which is located approximately 1.2 kilometres away from the village of Pyworthy in Devon.

Those who co-own the solar park will see savings applied to their electricity bill based on the amount of electricity their share generates.

Ripple is already operating two consumer-owned wind farms in Wales and Scotland.

Sarah Merrick, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ripple Energy, said: “We want Derril Water to become a blueprint for consumer-owned solar parks around the world.

“We want to create a wave of green energy ownership that enables people to make a real climate impact, as well as stabilising their energy bills.”