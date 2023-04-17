‘Europe’s most powerful’ nuclear reactor kicks into action in Finland

Finland has switched on what is described as Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Olkiluoto 3.

Finnish nuclear power company Teollisuuden Voima has said Olkiluoto 3 (OL3), has completed test production and began regular electricity production on Sunday 16th April.

The plant is predicted to produce approximately 30% of Finland’s electricity and is expected to provide energy for the next 60 years.

The plant’s output is believed to help stabilise the price of electricity and help Finland’s energy transition.

The project employed workers from over 80 countries.

Marjo Mustonen, Senior Vice President for Electricity Production, emphasised that the realisation of the benefits promised by OL3 to Finnish society makes it a historic day and she expressed her pride in all the nuclear professionals who contributed to the project.