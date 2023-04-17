Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

‘Europe’s most powerful’ nuclear reactor kicks into action in Finland

The Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor is predicted to provide around 30% of Finland’s electricity

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 17 April 2023
Image: Teollisuuden Voima

Finland has switched on what is described as Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Olkiluoto 3.

Finnish nuclear power company Teollisuuden Voima has said Olkiluoto 3 (OL3), has completed test production and began regular electricity production on Sunday 16th April.

The plant is predicted to produce approximately 30% of Finland’s electricity and is expected to provide energy for the next 60 years.

The plant’s output is believed to help stabilise the price of electricity and help Finland’s energy transition.

The project employed workers from over 80 countries.

Marjo Mustonen, Senior Vice President for Electricity Production, emphasised that the realisation of the benefits promised by OL3 to Finnish society makes it a historic day and she expressed her pride in all the nuclear professionals who contributed to the project.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast