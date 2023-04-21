Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK energy brand shuts off lights: customers to be transferred to OVO

Nearly 200,000 Boost Power customers will be transferred to OVO Energy

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 21 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock

UK energy supplier Boost Power, a subsidiary of OVO Energy, will close later this year, with 200,000 prepayment customers automatically transferred to OVO Energy’s platform.

Letters have already been sent to households informing them of the changes.

Boost Power customers are expected to receive new green benefits through OVO programmes.

An OVO spokesperson told ELN: “We’re ready to welcome our Boost customers to OVO Energy where they will receive new, green benefits – all free or at a discounted price.

“As part of our new Path to Zero offering, customers can receive energy insights, advice on how to reduce unnecessary energy usage, upgrade or improve their boiler, and use energy efficient technology.”

