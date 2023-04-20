Efficiency & Environment

EU and Norway to form ‘Green Alliance’ on clean energy

The cooperation will reportedly focus on clean industries such as carbon capture, storage and hydrogen

Thursday 20 April 2023
The European Union and Norway are set to join forces and establish a “Green Alliance”.

The purpose of this alliance is to enhance collaboration in clean industries, such as carbon capture and storage, as well as hydrogen.

The ultimate goal is to reinforce the region’s energy technology hub capabilities.

It is expected that the alliance will be finalised during a meeting of European leaders and energy ministers in the Belgian port city of Ostend on 24th April.

A draft document viewed by Bloomberg has revealed this information.

The North Sea is being highlighted as a significant source of renewable energy – additionally, it is believed that it holds the majority of Europe’s potential for carbon dioxide storage.

