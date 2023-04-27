Shell bids farewell to large carbon capture plan in Northern England

Shell will reportedly withdraw from the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), one of the largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in the UK.

The project aimed to decarbonise industrial clusters in Northern England, but after a review of its strategy and portfolio, Shell has decided to refocus its efforts on the Acorn CCS project in Scotland, for which it is the technical developer.

ELN understands that the company aims to exit the project smoothly to prevent or minimise any potential impact on project timelines, believing that its withdrawal will bring greater simplicity and clarity to the initiative.

A few days ago, it was reported that National Grid Ventures (NGV), a subsidiary of National Grid, would withdraw from the NEP.

NGV is currently in talks with potential partners to sell the onshore pipeline project, having already stepped back from an earlier stage of the initiative.

ELN has reached out to Shell for comment.