Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Shell bids farewell to large carbon capture plan in Northern England

Shell will reportedly withdraw from NEP project and will focus on the Scottish Acorn CCS project following National Grid Ventures’ exit

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 27 April 2023
Image: Shell

Shell will reportedly withdraw from the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), one of the largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in the UK.

The project aimed to decarbonise industrial clusters in Northern England, but after a review of its strategy and portfolio, Shell has decided to refocus its efforts on the Acorn CCS project in Scotland, for which it is the technical developer.

ELN understands that the company aims to exit the project smoothly to prevent or minimise any potential impact on project timelines, believing that its withdrawal will bring greater simplicity and clarity to the initiative.

A few days ago, it was reported that National Grid Ventures (NGV), a subsidiary of National Grid, would withdraw from the NEP.

NGV is currently in talks with potential partners to sell the onshore pipeline project, having already stepped back from an earlier stage of the initiative.

ELN has reached out to Shell for comment.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast