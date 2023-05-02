Finance & Markets

EDF reports strong sales growth driven by higher electricity and gas prices

The company’s nuclear output in the UK fell by 2.4TWh in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 2 May 2023
French energy giant EDF has reported a 34.6% increase in sales to €47.8 billion (£42bn) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year.

An increase in electricity and gas sale prices in the UK and France and a strong performance by EDF Trading drove the growth.

However, this increase was offset by lower gas consumption, the group said.

The company’s nuclear output in the UK was 9TWh, down by 2.4TWh from the same period last year, following the closing of Hinkley Point B in August 2022 and due to a busier maintenance programme this year.

Meanwhile, the company’s renewable output rose to 7.8TWh, mainly driven by the new renewable capacity commissioned in 2022.

