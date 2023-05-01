Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK energy suppliers under fire as non-compliance incidents increase by 23%

Ofgem has revealed an increase in energy suppliers’ non-compliance with legal requirements, with missed payment deadlines and data deadlines being the most significant issues

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 2 May 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Energy suppliers in the UK are facing increased scrutiny after an Ofgem report revealed a 23% increase in incidents of non-compliance with legal requirements.

The Supplier Performance Report, published by the energy regulator, covers the six-month period from July to December 2022 and highlights issues around environmental, energy efficiency and social programmes.

The report suggests of the 293 incidents recorded during the period, 85 were legislative incidents, representing almost a third of the total.

The majority of these were Central FIT Register non-compliances, which accounted for over 63% of the total.

The report also highlighted missed payment deadlines in relation to RO mutualisation, missed data deadlines for FIT levelisation, and missed FIT levelisation payment deadlines.

Such non-compliance can potentially lead to increased costs associated with these schemes, which could be passed on to consumers through energy bills.

Ofgem has warned that energy suppliers must be aware of and meet their obligations in line with relevant scheme legislative deadlines.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast