UK energy suppliers under fire as non-compliance incidents increase by 23%

Energy suppliers in the UK are facing increased scrutiny after an Ofgem report revealed a 23% increase in incidents of non-compliance with legal requirements.

The Supplier Performance Report, published by the energy regulator, covers the six-month period from July to December 2022 and highlights issues around environmental, energy efficiency and social programmes.

The report suggests of the 293 incidents recorded during the period, 85 were legislative incidents, representing almost a third of the total.

The majority of these were Central FIT Register non-compliances, which accounted for over 63% of the total.

The report also highlighted missed payment deadlines in relation to RO mutualisation, missed data deadlines for FIT levelisation, and missed FIT levelisation payment deadlines.

Such non-compliance can potentially lead to increased costs associated with these schemes, which could be passed on to consumers through energy bills.

Ofgem has warned that energy suppliers must be aware of and meet their obligations in line with relevant scheme legislative deadlines.