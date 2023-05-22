Sizewell B roars back to life following maintenance

Sizewell B power station in Suffolk has resumed generating electricity after completing a planned maintenance and investment programme, costing £80 million.

This work sets the stage for another 18 months of generation and further investment of more than £300 million in the coming years to enhance reliability and performance.

The recent investment included crucial replacements and routine servicing to ensure efficient power generation.

Experts conducted a thorough inspection of the primary circuit, confirming its sound condition.

The outage preparations for refuelling began years in advance as part of a strategic plan.

The power station has been operational since 1995.